Tucker takes Tirecraft 200; Gilby finishes seventh, Lively top 10

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: On a night that Greg Proude was celebrating start 200 on the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour, it looked like he would cash in and head to victory lane at the Tirecraft 200 through the first 140 laps.

But then Ashton Tucker’s no. 2 Brad Silliker Motorsports/White Lightning Auto Center hot rod came alive as the wheelman from near Miramichi, N.B. weaved his way through the field and had Proude in his sights.

On lap 140 Tucker made his move, and from that point on Proude and the other 17 cars on track were just left following Tucker around Scotia Speedworld.

A late race caution gave Proude and eventual third place finisher Russell Smith Jr. an opportunity to get by Tucker, but none materialized, and Tucker collected the checkered flag.

It continued a hot streak for Tucker, who just won the Super Late Model series championship.

Proude and Tucker fought back and forth following several late race cautions.

Smith Jr. (Lakeside, NS) was at the front of the pack all night and took home another podium finish.

The Tirecraft 200 podium at Scotia Speedworld. (Healey photo)

Championship contenders, Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) and Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) also had decent nights coming home fourth and fifth respectively.

Enfield’s Gage Gilby, who was fast in qualifying and had a fast car during the race in the no. 25 CKG Elevator sponsored hot rod, battled with Danny Chisholm for much of the second half of the race and came home seventh.

He was at the front for a lot of the first half of the Tirecraft 200 after he had qualified fourth for the race.

Besides Gilby, Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively came home with a top 10 in the no. 30.

Fall River’s Marty Prevost in his first start of 2024 was 13th a lap down to the leader in his unmistakeable no. 11.

Jordan Veinotte (Dartmouth, NS) in the 11V and the no. 54 of Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) won their Atlantic Tiltload heat races which set the field for the Tirecraft 200.

Other contingency winners on the evening include:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Gage Gilby

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Greg Proude

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Ashton Tucker

QA1 Free Pass Award: Mark LeClair

Wilwood Racing Future Winner Award: Russell Smith Jr.

Aero Wheels Last Car On The Lead Lap Award: Ryan VanOirschot

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Jordan Veinotte

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Gage Gilby

The Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series put on a stellar show for 75 laps which saw Russell Smith Sr. (Lakeside, NS) take home the win.

Dylan Dowe (Bedford, NS) came across the line in second with Kyle Bent (Berwick, NS) in third.

The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends also ran prior to the Tirecraft 200.

Ayden Christensen (Windsor Junction, NS) took the checkers, Craig MacDonald (Waverley, NS) came across the line in second with Caden Tufts taking the final spot on the podium in the CARS 50.

For just the second time in over 20 years, the Street Stocks returned to Halifax in the Streets at Scotia presented by Tims Corner Motorsports.

Mitchell Arsenault (Summerside, PE) won the 75- lap feature, followed by Dennis Nickerson (Marshy Hope, NS) and Martin Landry (Scoudouc, NB).

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour returns to action on Saturday, October 5th for the penultimate Mr. Lube + Tires 150 at Petty International Raceway.

The race originally scheduled for June 8th was postponed due to weather.

The 2024 season will come to close on October 12th at the Scotia Diesel 155 at Riverside International Speedway.

Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram @prostocktour