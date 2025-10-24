Four goal second period explosion powers Junior Pens to home ice NSJHL win

Sackville Blazers goalie Leaf Korthals kicks out his pad and gets a skate on the puck to kick it away from the net during a game against the Pens on Friday. East Hants bombarded the goalie with shots in an 8-2 win. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A four goal second period blew open a close game as the East Hants Junior Penguins slammed the Sackville Blazers in Friday night action in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League game.

The contest was played before the home fans at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens led 2-0 after the first period, before Sackville got on the board midway through the middle frame to cut the lead to 2-1.

East Hants then responded with four straight to end the second period, and added two more in the final stanza.

Sackville scored their second goal in the third period.

East Hants celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

Jacob Sanford and Chris Caissie each scored twice to pace the Penguins to the victory.

Single tallies came off the sticks of Thomas Panopalis; Chris Brill; Nik Xidos; and Alex Field.

Assists were credited to Panopalis; Field; Sanford; and Jake O’Connor, all with two each.

Action behind the Blazers net. (Healey photo)

Single helpers were contributed by Caissie; Tucker Hayse; Braedy Kirton; Noah Maccallum-Stokes; and Jayson Hanson.

Fintan Boudreau turned away 21 of 23 shots he faced, while Leaf Korthals faced almost 60 pucks from the Pens, stopping 50 in playing the full game.

The Pens are in Brookfield on Saturday afternoon Oct. 25 to face the Elks. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

An East Hants player barrels into the net knocking Blazers goalie Leaf Korthals off his feet after he was tripped up. (Healey photo)

A Penguin tries to tame the bouncing puck. (Healey photo)

Jake O’Connor of the Pens sees what options are available to him on the power-play. (Healey photo)

Finn Morris of the Jr Pens brings the puck to the Blazers end along the boards. East Hants won the game 8-2. (Healey photo)