The Laker News

East Hants

From the Cruiser – March 3, 2026

ByPat Healey

Mar 8, 2026
RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 96 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP.

MVC’s

There were seven traffic collisions.

East Hants residents are reminded to slow down and drive for the road conditions.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 10 Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker, and driving in lane closest to emergency vehicle with flashing lights, and displaying number plate issued for another vehicle.

Drivers are reminded to keep vehicle paperwork up to date and have valid registration.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Eric Flemming.

Flemming is wanted for Failing to Appear in relation to Assault and Sexual Assault Charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

By Pat Healey

