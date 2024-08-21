Getting back in Victory Lane has Lakeview’s Bland all smiles

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: As Hailey Bland climbed from her no. 27 Bandolero that familiar ear-to-ear smile was back on her face.

After a year of struggles during the 2024 Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series and races elsewhere that saw the Lockview High student have issues, she finally found her way back on top of the podium.

Bland bested Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski to put her no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored Bando into Tire Man victory lane on Women in Motorsports race night, presented by The Tire Man.

The win was a long time coming this year after motor and mechanical issues seem to keep the no. 27 from reaching the top of the podium.

Bland is hopeful this is a turn of her fortune for the rest of the race season.

Pashkoski, who won the heat race, finished second and Avery DeCoste was third.

Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews rounded out the top five.

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps

1. 27 Hailey Bland

2. 85 Bella Pashkoski

3. 13 Avery Decoste

4. 2 Lily Whynot

5. 99 Bristol Matthews

Heat 1: 85 Bella Pashkoski

Bristol Matthews signs an autograph. (Healey photo)

Legend Car driver Sam MacDonald signs a young girls shirt. (Healey photo)

Emily Robar and daughter Everly were among the special guests signing autographs. (Healey photo)

Shelby Chisholm continued her winning ways in the Beginner Bandolero class taking another checkered flag in the no. 12 back to Antigonish.

Jake Campbell in the no. 38 had a hard earned third place finish in the race.

Addison Veinotte finished second to keep the points race close in this class.

Unofficial feature results

Blue Nose Pools Beg. Bandolero – 12 laps

1. 12 Shelby Chisholm

2. 11 Addison Veinotte

3. 38 Jake Campbell

4. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

5. 15 Adlee Lively

Heat 1: 14 Adlee Lively

Heat 2: 29 Brandon McGrath

It was Thunder on the Hill night for the TOURSEC Mini Stocks as they went 75 laps around Scotia Speedworld entertaining the crowd.

In the end it was Fall River’s Steve Matthews taking the no. 198 to victory lane ahead of Colin Matthews and Carroll’s Corner’s Jamie Dillman in third.

Oldham’s Kenny Hopper finished fifth.

Dillman and Mitch Hopkins of Beaver Bank were two of the three heat race winners. Jason Pickles of the Halifax was the other.

TOURSEC Mini-Stocks – Thunder on the Hill 75 laps

1. 98 Steve Matthews

2. 47 Colin Matthews

3. 58 Jamie Dillman

4. 93 Peter Brown

5. 17 Kenny Hopper

Heat 1: 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 2: 58 Jamie Dillman

Heat 3: 68 Mitch Hopkins

It was another victory for the Windsor Junction kid in the Legends division.

Ayden Christensen got out front early and didn’t let up as he finished ahead of honourary Lakeview resident Campbell Delaney was second and Jared Slaunwhite third.

The win, coupled with issues by the 00 of Caden Tufts, led to an increase to 84 points for Christensen, of Windsor Junction.

Kennetcook’s Nate Singer in the no. 81 was fifth in the feature.

A night later at Riverside, Christensen would get another victory in the Maritime League of Legends 50 lap feature.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 24 Ayden Christensen

2. 9 Campbell Delaney

3. 29 Jared Slaunwhite

4. 39 Chase Livingston

5. 81 Nate Singer

Heat 1: 29 Jared Slaunwhite

Heat 2: 39 Campbell Delaney

Race action gets back into high gear on Friday night Aug 23, and the Beginner Bandoleros hold their holdover feature at the start. The mini stocks are off. Green flag at 7 p.m.