Mya Archibald named to Canada’s Soccer roster for U20 World Cup

FALL RIVER: A Fall River soccer player is among the roster of 21 Canada Soccer announced for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, taking place from August 31 to September 22.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Cindy Tye, the team will gather in Bogotá, Colombia for a preparation camp from Aug. 22-26 before travelling to Medellín on Aug. 27 ahead of Canada’s opening match of the tournament.

Mya Archibald of Fall River is on the roster announced by the team.

Archibald plays NCAA Division 1 women’s soccer with Illinois Illini.

She is a Suburban FC alumni.

Drawn into Group B, Canada will face France, Brazil, and Fiji.

The team will begin their group-stage journey against France on Saturday, Aug. 31 followed by matches against Fiji on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Brazil on Thursday, September 6.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams.

The tournament will then progress through the quarterfinals, semifinals, a third-place match, and conclude with the final on September 22 in Bogotá, the nation’s capital.

“This tournament is a great opportunity to test our young players. It offers them the chance to accumulate memorable experiences and matches,” said Tye.

“We will be faced with various styles of play, challenged to adapt each game, while maintaining our identity.

“We are excited about this roster; they are versatile and ready to gain valuable experience on the world stage.” ​ ​

For the first time, Canada Soccer’s Women’s U-20 World Cup roster will include professional players, with Olivia Smith from Liverpool FC Women and Amanda Allen from Orlando Pride.

The rest of the squad is comprised of athletes competing in NCAA Division 1 or a part of one of Canada’s National Development Centres.