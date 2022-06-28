Gilby grabs second place finish in Legends tour race at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: An Enfield racer came home with a second-place finish during the recent round of the Cross Roads Cycle Maritime League of Legends Tour race at Scotia Speedworld on June 25.

Gage Gilby, who initially finished third, was bumped up to second after another East Hants racer Colton Noble had a tech issue post race.

Owen Mahar picked up his first tour win of the 2022 season capturing the CKG Elevator 50, presented by Samuel, Son, and Co. He picked up the lead just before the halfway point on a lap 22 restart and never looked back en route to the win.

Gilby, who’s no. 25 has a The Laker News decal on his car, showed impressive speed but Mahar just got away so he couldn’t reel him in before the checkers flew.

Nathan Blackburn of Timberlea finished third, while Coldbrook’s Josh Langille was fourth.

Summerside’s Tanton Wooldridge completed the top five. The Tour saw 21 cars take the green flag.

Mahar, Langille and Noble took home EIT Race Radios Heat Race victories.

Gilby was the top Cross Roads Rookie of the Year contender of 11 in the field.

Elmsdale’s Cy Harvey, driving the no. 8H, came home with a top 10 performance.

Belnan’s Nicole Richard drove the no. 71 to a 13th place finish.

Kennetcook’s Nate Singer had car issues and came home 17th.

The hood didn’t want to stay down for Dawson Noble in his no. 8. (WingNut Production Photo)

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River, driving the no. 8 with a decal from The Laker News on board, had issues and wound-up 18th after a good start to the day.

The race took 19 minutes to complete.

Here are the full official results:

CKG Elevator 50 Presented by Samuel, Son, and Co.

1) #66 Owen Mahar

2) #25 Gage Gilby ®

3) #44 Nathan Blackburn

4) #18 Josh Langille

5) #0 Tanton Wooldridge ®

6) #87 Chase MacKay ®

7) #20 Devin Wadden

8) #66m Daryl Mahar

9) #19 Nathan Langille

10) #8H Cy Harvey

11) #23 Teagan Dempsey ®

12) #07 Kelsey Hann ®

13) #71 Nicole Richard

14) #73 Brad Wadden

15) #14 Brayden Wadden ®

16) #46 Randy Stoddard ®

17) #81 Nate Singer ®

18) #8 Dawson Noble ®

DNS) #3 Dylan Dowe

DNS) #215 Greg Patles ®

DQ) #03 Colton Noble

The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour heads to Prince Edward Island on Saturday, July 2nd for Round Five. The first of two appearances this season at Oyster Bed Speedway has a post time of 4pm.

For more information on the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends, please visit MaritimeLegends.ca.