Good Samaritans rescue Dartmouth man from fiery Waverley Road collision

What's left of the Hyundai Sonata after it crashed and was engulfed in flames on Waverley Road. (Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: A 25-year-old Dartmouth was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fiery single-vehicle collision on Waverley Road shortly after supper time on Aug. 17.

The car he was driving, a Hyundai Sonata, went off the road in the 1400 block of Waverley Road hitting a tree with hard impact. That impact saw the car catch fire quickly, even spreading into the nearby dry woods.

As the car was starting to catch fire, nearby residents, other motorists, and even an off duty Halifax Regional Police officer who was behind the vehicle that crashed, knew they had to act fast.

And they did.

As the flames lit the car up, the Good Samaritans were able to get the driver out before it was fully engulfed.

The destroyed Hyundai Sonata as it lays against the tree it hit causing it to explode in fiery flames igniting the nearby trees/woods on fire for a brief time before they were doused. (Submitted photo)

The bystanders helped as well keep the fire from spreading and local volunteer firefighters were quickly on scene to douse the fire by the woods and the vehicle.

The charred vehicle was removed shortly after by tow truck.

Looking at the vehicle remnants, some bystanders said the driver was lucky to get out and be relatively okay.

The burnt Hyundai Sonata is placed on a tow truck to be hauled away from the scene at Waverley Road. (Submitted photo)

Waverley Road was closed for a short time as crews worked but reopened once things settled down and the vehicle was removed.

RCMP say that officers attending the scene learned that the driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai Sonata was trapped, and that the vehicle had caught on fire.

“Due to the swift actions of an off-duty Halifax Regional Police officer and bystanders, the driver was safely pulled out of the Hyundai before it exploded,” police said in a release.

Station 41 Waverley, along with mutual aid response from Station 17 (Cole Harbour); Station 18 (Westphal); and Station 45 (Fall River) responded. Some backup was cancelled before arriving on scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, or dashcam footage of the Hyundai Sonata before the crash, is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-118356