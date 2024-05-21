Great field of cars kicks off 2024 Weekly Racing Series season

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Close to 100 race cars hit the track at Scotia Speedworld for the season opener of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series on May 19.

That tally included 31—or 32 with one that blew up in practice—Strictly Hydraulics Legend cars.

And an impressive TOURSEC Mini Stock field that went green flag to checkered flag without a caution in their feature.

Plus three local female racers finished in the top five in the Bluenose Pools OUTLAW Bandolero division feature.

And in the Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman, it was a familiar name coming to the front when all was said and done (unofficially) on night one in their 40-lap feature.

All results are unofficial until posted by the track itself as official.

In the TOURSEC Mini stock feature, Chris Drover took the no. 48 from Middle Sackville to The Tire Man victory lane, ahead of Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews.

Ross Moore of the Lake Egmont area came home in third place.

Matthews, Drover, and Darren Hodder earned the heat race wins.

Sackville’s Chris Drover won the caution-free TOURSEC Mini Stock feature race. (WingNut Productions Photo)

TOURSEC Mini Stock – 25 laps

1. 48 Chris Drover

2. 99 Dave Matthews

3. 84 Ross Moore

4. 00 Mike Jollimore

5. 45 Travis Keefe

Heat 1: 14 Darren Hodder

Heat 2: 48 Chris Drover

Heat 3: 99 Dave Matthews

A senior and freshman battled it out for the final podium position in the final laps of the Outlaw bandolero feature.

Hailey Bland was able to get by Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews to nab the third-place spot.

The Lakeview driver of the no. 27 had led earlier in the race when she spun on her own, causing a caution. But she rallied to get a podium finish before heading off to volleyball nationals representing Nova Scotia with her club team.

Avery DeCoste earned the feature win in the no. 13. Ethan Hicken was second.

Bella Pashkoski of Beaver Bank rounded out the top five.

Bland earned the heat race win.

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 12 laps

1. 13 Avery DeCoste

2. 5 Ethan Hicken

3. 27 Hailey Bland

4. 99 Bristol Matthews

5. 85 Bella Pashkoski

Heat 1: 27 Hailey Bland

Two local Legend racers got top five finishes in the first feature of the year for the class, that saw 31 cars take to the track at Scotia Speedworld.

Owen Mahar won the feature, ahead of Nathan Blackburn in a race that’s aw the two battle it out a couple of times.

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen brought the Fall River Collaborative Health no. 24 across the finish line with a third-place finish.

Gage Gilby is starting limited Legend races but brought home the no. 25 CKG Elevator-sponsored machine in fifth place.

Blackburn, Mahar, Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble, and Nic Nuagle earned the heat race wins.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends

1. 66 Owen Mahar

2. 44 Nathan Blackburn

3. 24 Ayden Christensen

4. 13 Cory Hall

5. 25 Gage Gilby

Heat 1: 44 Nathan Blackburn

Heat 2: 66 Owen Mahar

Heat 3: 8 Dawson Noble

Heat 4: 88 Nic Naugle

In the Blue Nose Pools Beginner Bandolero feature, it was Shelby Chisholm of Antigonish besting rookie Adlee Lively for top spot.

Porters Lake area female racer Addison Veinotte, another rookie in the class, picked up the heat race win.

Blue Nose Pools Beginner Bandolero – 10 laps

1. 12 Shelby Chisholm

2. 15 Adlee Lively

3. 29 Brandon McGrath

4. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

5. 38 Jake Campbell

Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte

In the Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman, Deven Smith returned to a familiar place taking the no. 94 to The Tire Man victory lane.

Pete Miller of Kennetcook came home with third in the AJK no. 92 hot rod.

The no. 51 of Dylan Dowe was third.

Miller, Upper Kennetcook’s Harry Ross White in the no. 18H,and Smith picked up heat race wins.

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – 40 laps

1. 94 Deven Smith

2. 51 Dylan Dowe

3. 92 Pete Miller

4. 27 Kyle Bent

5. 37 Brentley Pirri

Heat 1: 92 Pete Miller

Heat 2: 18H Harry Ross White

Heat 3: 94 Deven Smith