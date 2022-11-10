Hannaford, Dye pickup U-Sports national soccer accolades

SYDNEY: Two local Atlantic University Sport (AUS) soccer players have earned national awards.

Cape Breton University Caper Grace Hannaford, of Enfield, and Fall River’s Lewis Dye, who suits up with the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men, were honoured with awards before the start of the U-Sports national women’s and men’s soccer championships this coming weekend.

Dye was named to the U-Sports first team All-Canadian in men’s soccer for his performance in the 2022 season.

Lewis Dye is middle in the photo. (St FX Photo)

Meanwhile, Hannaford was named to the all-rookie team for the women’s division.

Hannaford’s Capers and Dye’s X-Men began play Friday at the national championships.

The awards were handed out Nov. 9 by U-Sports.