EAST HANTS: Seven girls baseball players have been named to the 24-player roster for Nova Scotia’s Under-14 girls baseball team.

The core team was announced earlier this week.

Nova Scotia will compete in several tournaments during the summer.

All that action is in preparation for the Atlantic championships from Sept. 5-7 at a location in Nova Scotia to be announced.

The team will be coached by Steph Handerek.

Named to the team from the local area were: Chelsea Haynes of Enfield; Neve Adams of Wellington; Ashlyn Day of Fall River; Ali Hicks of Middle Sackville; Jorja McVoy of Lower Sackville; Addison Peck of Fall River; and Cassidy Peters of Lantz.

Peters plays with the Under-17 Hats North Jays girls team out of the Hants North Baseball Association.

The rest of the team lines up as follows: