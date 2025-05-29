Four Braveheart swimmers named to Team N.S. for Canada Games

EAST HANTS/LOWER SACKVILLE: Four Sackville-Bedford Bravehearts have been endorsed to join Team N.S. at the Canada Games this summer.

The four will be part of Nova Scotia’s entry at the Games, set for Aug. 8-15 in St. John’s, NL.

This is another piece showing that Canada Games has taken a step towards inclusion with the addition of Special Olympic and Paralympic categories in Athletics and Swimming at the games.

The selection was made based on performance at a time trial this month.

Named to the Canada Games were:

Maxim Thibault

Landon Arbeau

Ellie Hearn

The three produced the fastest times and have been selected to represent SONS on Team NS.

The three will be joined by Special Olympics Lunenburg/Queens Athlete Aiya Peters and another Bravehearts Swimmer, Dylan Balmaceda.

Balmaceda qualified as a Paralympic Swimmer.

East Hants RCMP Staff Sgt. Mike Blamaceda has been selected to the coaching staff for Swim NS Canada Games Team as the coach for these athletes.

He is honoured to continue to give back to the community through this selection as he does as an RCMP officer in the community.