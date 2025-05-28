REC has successful regional track meet; eyes set on provincials

MILFORD: It was a successful regional track and field meet for Riverside Education Centre (REC) athletes.

The team had 10 athletes advanced to provincials—eight boys and two girls, won the banner as junior high boys regional champions; a student athlete broke a school record and much more.

The weather was awful for day one of the meet which left things wet and very messy, with action not wrapping up until 8 p.m.

REC will have former PE teacher Mel Miller travelling with them to the provincial championships in Bridgewater on May 30-31.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The team was led by Gabe Crowther who broke a school record and is close to another couple in the 100 metre and the relay.

He also qualified for provincials in shot put.

All athletes who advanced are in grade 8 (last year junior division) except Lochlann Davis and Angel Cox who are both in grade 7.

The coaches this season; Running (Drew Moore and Mel Miller) Jumping (Sean Morrison) and Throwing (Tracy Dunn and Andrew James) … all REC staff members.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adroate banner=”190″]

(Submitted photo)

Here’s a look at how REC did:

Junior Boy Regional Championship Team Banner (by a landslide!)

100m Regional Champ – Gabe Crowther (only 0.15s off our school record … he ran a 12.05s and the school record is held by one of his track coaches, Sean Morrison (11.90s) so he really wants to beat this.

Triple Jump Regional Champ with a new school record jump of 10.58m – Gabe Crowther

400m Regional Champ – Zach Buurman

4x100m Relay Regional Champs – Gabe Crowther, Owen Lapierre, Emmett MacInnes and Zach Buurman (only 0.18s off our school record! … and Emmett’s older brother was on the team who holds the record!)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Submitted photo)

Also Advancing to Provincials in the TOP 4 of their events …

Running Events 400m – Owen Lapierre (4 th ) 800m – Lochlann Davis (4 th ) and Norah Stead (4 th ) 3000m – Angel Cox (2 nd ) and Lochlann Davis (3 rd ) 4x400m Relay (2 nd ) – Owen, Gabe, Emmett and Zach

Jumping Events High Jump – Mason MacInnon (4 th ) Triple Jump – Emmett MacInnes (4 th )

Throwing Events Shot Put – Elliott Harnish (3 rd ) and Gabe Crowther (4 th ) Javelin – Wesley MacIsaac (3 rd )



ADVERTISEMENT:

Athletes who finished in the Alternates (5th place) position …

Jacob Rogers – 1500m and 3000m

Zach Buurman – 200m

Emmett MacInnes – High Jump