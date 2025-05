EASTERN SHORE: The U13A Sackville Wolves are Breaker Cup champions.

The Wolves won a nail biter of a final 4-3 over the Eastern Shore Breakers on May 19.

According to info provided to The Laker News, the team is coached by Shawn Carson of Fall River.

Some of the rostered players from the Fall River/Waverley area include: Ben Donnelly; Lucas Brimicombe; Travis Baker; Lucas Carson; and Jaxsen Oake.

No scoring details were available for the championship or other tournament games.