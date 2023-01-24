LOWER SACKVILLE: A three goal third period lifted the Sackville Jr B Blazers past the East Hants Penguins on Monday night, Jan. 23.

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League game was played at the Sackville Arena.

Justin Hardie led the offensive attack for the Blazers in the 5-2 win, recording a goal and two assists in the victory.

Jaden Hardie scored twice, while single tallies went to Duggan Gauthier and Zach Jenkins.

Assists went to Jenkins with a pair; while Tucker Hayse; Cole Sellers; Ethan Black; Will Meek; and Tyler Pottier each had single assists.

For East Hants, Bruen Fisher and Marshall Plandowski had the goals.

Assists were credited to Devin Meagher; Ethan Wheeler; and Brody Fraser.

Bryson Uberoi stopped 46 of 48 pucks sent his way by the Pens for the win, while Grant Sanford suffered the loss making 49 of 53 saves.

The Pens are next in action Friday night Jan. 27 when they host the front end of a home-and-home with Liverpool. Game time is 7:30 p.m. in Lantz.