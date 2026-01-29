The Laker News

News

Help HRM choose the official tartan of the municipality

ByPat Healey

The three choices. (HRM photo)

HRM: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to share their thoughts on three proposed tartan designs to help select an official tartan for our region.

How to provide feedback

Visit this webpage between Jan. 28 and Feb. 11 to review the three proposed designs and provide your feedback.

Input from residents will inform a recommendation to Regional Council in early 2026, when the final design will be selected and submitted to the Scottish Tartans Authority, the global authority for tartan registration managing the Scottish Register of Tartans.

Why tartan?

Tartan is a powerful symbol of heritage and identity.

According to the 2021 census, nearly 200,000 residents in the municipality identify as having Scottish or Irish heritage. This initiative celebrates that connection.

Once selected and registered, the official Halifax Regional Municipality tartan will be used in branding, ceremonial events and other municipal applications to celebrate and represent this part of our identity.

