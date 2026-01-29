The Laker News

East Hants News

N.S. Quality of Life survey launching in February

ByPat Healey

Jan 29, 2026 #Beaver Bank, #East Hants, #Fall River, #family, #Feb. 23, #N.S., #Nova Scotia, #Quality of Life survey
What's your story. Tell it during the N.S. Quality of Life survey, launching Feb. 23. (Submitted photo)

EAST HANTS: The Nova Scotia Quality of Life Survey is launching on February 23.

It is a groundbreaking opportunity to help improve quality of life in your community.

Every household across the province will be mailed an invitation to take the survey.  

What can you expect?

Once you receive your invitation postcard, you will be directed to take the survey online. It will take between 30 to 60 minutes to complete the survey.  

A post from organizers say they ask questions about your quality of life that will help tell a more complete story of your wellbeing and that of your community.  

Questions like, do you have enough time with family? Can you pay your bills? Do you experience loneliness?  These questions and many more will give us a better understanding of how Nova Scotians are doing.  

Results will be made public and available to everyone through our Wellbeing Mapping Tool to equip decision makers, advocates and researchers with previously unknowable or ignored information to address long standing challenges.  

It will also allow us to compare results from when we last surveyed in 2019.  It starts with you!

Complete the Nova Scotia Quality of Life Survey when it arrives in your mailbox starting February 2. Your participation can help influence change for a stronger Nova Scotia!

