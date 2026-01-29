Sackville Community Days Association chooses new logo after community input

The new SCDA logo. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The new logo for the Sackville Community Days Association has been chosen.

The community volunteer organization had asked residents in Lower Sackville and area for their help to deign a new logo for the non-profit group.

The Sackville Community Days Association (formerly the Sackville Community Development Association) has renamed themselves, and along with it were looking to update their logo to showcase their new change.

The poll to help the group with which logo they would choose ended on Jan. 28.

It was between one with a clock on the Sackville Library and one with a gazebo like the one at Acadia Park.

The overall winner was the SCDA logo that included the gazebo.

The full version of just the new SCDA logo on its own. (Submitted photo)