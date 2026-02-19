IESO Nova Scotia completes first steps toward securing critical new generation capacity

An electrical grid. (Pexels.com photo)

PICTOU COUNTY: IESO Nova Scotia has received conditional approval from the province’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change on its Environmental Assessment for its proposed fact-acting electricity generation project in Pictou County.

The provincial government’s conditional approval of the Environmental Assessment is not a final decision on whether the project will proceed.

Rather, it enables Nova Scotia’s not-for-profit independent energy system operator to progress to the next stages of project development, including feasibility analysis, permitting, and environmental testing, while continuing engagement already underway with stakeholders.

“We are pleased to have our Environmental Assessment approved by Minister Halman, and are actively reviewing all of the conditions included with it so we can get to work on fulfilling them,” said Johnny Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer for IESO Nova Scotia.

“This is just one step of many still to come, as we work to secure critical new electricity generation capacity.

“Our proposal is essential to the Nova Scotia’s ability to continue to meet growing electricity demand, transition away from coal, significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and achieve Nova Scotia’s 80% renewable energy goals — all in the most cost-effective way possible for Nova Scotians.”

In addition to meeting the Minister’s conditions, IESO Nova Scotia needs to complete additional requirements, including:

Securing several government-issued project permits;

Conducting rigorous environmental analysis and technical work including aquifer testing;

Completing the Mi’kmaq Ecological Knowledge Study currently underway; and

Following the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada’s review process.

IESO Nova Scotia has significant ongoing work to determine if one, or both, of the proposed sites, located in Marshdale and Salt Springs, are suitable to support the project. IESO Nova Scotia is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of both sites, considering environmental, technical, financial, cultural, and community impacts.

“Public feedback is a central and critically important component of our evaluation of this project, and we will be continuing with the proactive Indigenous and community engagement we already have in progress,” added Johnston.

“We began these engagements early last fall, just as our organization was being stood up.

“Our team will continue to meet regularly with interested individuals and organizations to share information, answer questions, and understand many different perspectives. There are many opportunities still to come to have your voice heard.”

IESO Nova Scotia is engaging a broad range of stakeholders, including First Nations leaders and Indigenous economic development organizations, local officials, and area residents, including members of the Community Liaison Committees for each proposed site.

All of this work, from permitting and geotechnical testing to public engagement and economic analysis, will materially inform how IESO Nova Scotia moves forward on this project.

Findings could impact decisions on aspects such as technologies used in the facility, operational strategies, site design and sequencing, and facility size.

As part of this project, IESO Nova Scotia will conduct a competitive procurement process to select the proponent.

The successful bidder will build, own, and operate the facility or facilities that will provide essential, on-demand power to support increased renewable resources on the grid and help keep electricity reliable for Nova Scotians at the best possible cost.

Nova Scotians who want to know more about the proposed fast-acting generation project can visit the Community Engagement section of our website www.ieso-ns.ca.