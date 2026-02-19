N.S. Liberals outline economic priorities, introduce independent Budget Watchdog

N.S. Liberal Interim Leader Iain Rankin. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: As Nova Scotians brace for what is expected to be another historic deficit from the Houston

government, Nova Scotia Liberals are outlining their priorities for the upcoming spring sitting of

the legislature, starting with legislation to create an independent Budget Watchdog.

With this session centered on the provincial budget, Liberals say greater transparency and accountability are urgently needed after years of reckless spending, untendered contracts, and mounting deficits that are putting programs Nova Scotians rely on at risk.

The first bill tabled by the Liberal caucus will establish an independent, non-partisan Budget Watchdog – similar to the Parliamentary Budget Officer in Ottawa and Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office – to provide objective analysis of the government’s fiscal projections, the true cost of new spending, and the financial impact of legislation introduced in the House.

“Nova Scotians deserve to know the real numbers,” said Interim Leader Iain Rankin. “When

deficits and costs keep climbing, families are left wondering who is looking out for their tax

dollars.

“An independent Budget Watchdog would bring transparency, accountability, and facts back into the budgeting process.”

After years of growing deficits and financial uncertainty, it is critical to put safeguards in place to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and transparently.

In addition to establishing an independent Budget Watchdog, the Liberal caucus will focus on key priorities to strengthen Nova Scotia’s economy, including:

● Addressing pocketbook pressures by reining in Nova Scotia Power through an independent review and a stable, affordable multi-year rate plan that gives families and businesses predictability. Liberals will also stand up for the $10-a-day childcare so more parents can access the affordable childcare they were promised and return to the workforce.

● Investing in infrastructure that supports growth, including tackling traffic congestion, ensuring major healthcare infrastructure projects are delivered on time and on budget, and closing export gaps in regions like Cape Breton so communities across Nova Scotia can fully participate in economic growth.

● Strengthening government to strengthen the economy by reducing over budget spending, ending untendered contracts and partisan appointments, and delivering a credible economic plan that restores accountability, builds investor confidence, and ensures taxpayer dollars are focused on long-term growth.



“This session needs to be about accountability and results,” said House Leader Derek Mombourquette.

“Nova Scotians expect responsible budgeting, stronger public services, and an economy that works in every region of our province.

“We’re putting forward practical solutions that restore transparency, protect the services families rely on, and ensure government is focused on the right priorities.”