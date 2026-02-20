RCMP, HRP arrest man wanted for firearms offences

An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

DARTMOUTH: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD) Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), in partnership with the Halifax Regional Police (HRP) Quick Response Unit (QRU), has arrested a man wanted for firearms offences.

On February 18, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police arrested Shawn Thomas Peters on Maple Dr. in Dartmouth after receiving information about his whereabouts.

Peters had been wanted on an arrest warrant since 2020 for firearms offences and had been evading police.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Maple Dr., where they seized a loaded handgun, a second handgun with three prohibited magazines, a rifle, and various ammunition.

Peters, 34, of Dartmouth, was already facing the following 2020 charges:

Contravening Firearm Storage/Handling/Transport Regulations

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possessing a Firearm While Prohibited.

He’s now facing additional charges of:

Unsafe Handling of a Firearm (three counts)

Unsafe Storage Contrary to Regulations (three counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device (six counts)

Possession of a Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized (three counts)

Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing it is Unauthorized (six counts)

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition (three counts)

Possession of a Firearm Obtained by the Commission of an Offence (three counts)

Possession Contrary to Firearm Prohibition Order (ten counts).

Peters appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on February 19. He remains in custody pending his next scheduled court appearance on February 25.

File #: 26-27128