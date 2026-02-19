New power generation facilities to help with peak demand receive first approvals

Minister Tim Halman speaks (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX: Two proposed new electricity generation facilities that will keep power flowing to Nova Scotians during peak-use periods, such as cold weather snaps and heat waves, have received the first approval they need to move forward.

The province’s Independent Energy System Operator (IESO Nova Scotia) received environmental assessment approval February 19, to build two fast-acting generators that can fire up quickly to keep power flowing to homes, hospitals, schools and other buildings when needed.

“The most effective way for us to meet our greenhouse gas reduction targets and climate goals is by switching to clean energy like wind,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“These generators are an essential source of power that can kick in quickly on days when the wind isn’t turning our turbines to help make sure Nova Scotians get the backup power they need, when they need it.”

Fast-acting generators provide immediate and temporary power quickly when the grid needs help.

For example, they could be needed if too many people turn up their thermostats at the same time during a cold snap or when the wind isn’t blowing the province’s turbines. Their purpose is to keep the power grid reliable, which is increasingly important as Nova Scotians replace oil heat with heat pumps, rely more on electric buses and the province transitions to renewable energy such as wind.



IESO Nova Scotia is considering two sites in Pictou County for the facilities, one in Salt Springs and the other in Marshdale.

They will be designed to use multiple fuel sources, with natural gas the primary fuel and cleaner fuels integrated as they become available – both of which emit less carbon than burning coal or oil to make electricity.



Each proposed facility will be able to generate enough electricity to power about 96,000 homes.

About 100 to 125 construction workers will be needed to build each facility, and once operational, they will employ 10 to 15 people.

The projects must comply with stringent terms and conditions under their environmental assessment approvals to safeguard the environment and people. The Salt Springs project has 34 terms and conditions, while the Marshdale project has 35.

Both proposed projects will also need industrial and water-related approvals from the Department and may also require federal approvals.



Quick Facts:

– the government created IESO Nova Scotia in 2024 through the More Access to Energy Act

– its mandate is to oversee electricity system planning, grid operations and procuring new electricity generation capacity to meet rising electricity demand and to help Nova Scotia achieve its legislated clean energy targets

– fast-acting generators are part of the Province’s Clean Power Plan



