“It’s a really big honor.” HERH students receive Lt. Governor’s Education Medal

HERH students Haedyn Fotheringham and Audrey Young hold their Lieutenant Governor Education award medals after the ceremony. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: Two Grade 11 students at Hants East Rural High School are being recognized for their academic achievements and community involvement after receiving the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal during a ceremony last week.

Haedyn Fotheringham and Audrey Young, both of Enfield, were presented the award recognizing leadership, service, and dedication both inside and outside the classroom.

Speaking Thursday afternoon at the Milford-based school as rain fell outside, Fotheringham described receiving the honour as “a very big honor.”

“I’m very excited to receive it,” said Fotheringham.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to achieve since I was young. It feels great to be recognized in such a way.”

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Fotheringham said balancing academics with extracurricular and community commitments made the recognition especially meaningful.

Among the initiatives she highlighted was an annual Christmas food drive her family hosts alongside the Gilby family.

“We’ve raised quite a lot of money from doing that,” she said, adding she and her brother were also involved in charity work from a youthful age.

She said learning she had been selected came as a surprise after missing the initial announcement at school.

“I got a call on the phone saying that she had some pretty exciting news,” said Fotheringham. “I was definitely surprised, but I was very excited.”

Young said she was thankful not only for the award itself, but for the recognition of the work she does in the community.

“I think there are a lot of things that I do just because I love to give back to my community,” said Young.

“Being able to encourage other people to also give back and being seen and recognized for that was fantastic.”

Young volunteers extensively both at school and in the community. She coaches youth rugby, helps with local musical productions, volunteered with theatre camps through Neptune Theatre during March break, and has participated in student councils, committees, sports, and school improvement projects.

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Young said the award reflected not only academic success, but also the effort students put in outside the classroom.

“To me, it was not only a testament to how I am as a student, but the extra things that I’m doing in my life,” said Young.

She added her family was emotional after hearing the news.

“My mom cried when I told her,” she said. “She was really happy.”

Both students encouraged younger students to become involved in their schools and communities.

“Just try and put in your best effort towards anything that you can,” said Fotheringham. “Get involved with things, even if you are busy.”

Young echoed that message, saying community involvement remains important whether recognition follows or not.

“People are so appreciative of it,” she said.