Jays win thriller to capture U15 AA provincial title; off to Atlantics

NORTH NOEL ROAD: It was an electric Sunday afternoon at Findley Park in North Noel Road.

The Hants North Jays were hosts for the U15 AA Baseball Nova Scotia provincial championship.

The tournament featured several of the best teams across Nova Scotia playing at the Hants North Recreation Development Associations Findley Park.

The host Jays were looking to punch their ticket to the Atlantics.

In the round robin, Hants North surrendered just six runs in three games, while outscoring their opposition handily with 42 runs scored.

Hants North defeated Hammonds Plains 13-3; Stellarton Albions 11-2; and Mira Road 18-1

By going 3-0, the Jays booked themselves a tango match with the Tri County Rangers in the semi-final.

In the semi-final, the Jays had a late game surge to earn a hard fought 8-7 nail biter of a win over their Sackville/Fall River rivals in the Rangers.

With the game tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth, Hants North’s Finn Tapper hit a double that scored the game winning run.

With the win, that setup a championship final date with rival Dartmouth Arrows.

Against the Arrows, the two teams played an evenly matched game in which just one run would be the difference,

The lone run was scored by the hometown Jays that saw the crowd erupt in euphoria as the Jays sealed the win.

It was scored on two throwing errors by the Arrows.

The pitcher for Dartmouth attempted a pickoff on first base of Finn Tapper, and then a throwing error to second saw Tapper come all the way home to score the lone run in the 1-0 win.

The Jays will now prepare to head to U15 AA Atlantics in Fredericton, N.B. in two weeks.