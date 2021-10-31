Lancaster scores first AUS points as UPEI women take basketball win

CHARLOTTETOWN: A Lockview High women’s basketball alum got her first AUS points in regular season play as the UPEI Panthers women’s basketball team hit the court in Charlottetown on Oct. 30.

Grace Lancaster of Fall River scored eight points, in 13 minutes of game time. She also had two three pointers, and had three defensive rebounds.

Lancaster was three-for-seven from the field goal area, according to stats on the UPEI website.

The Panthers won the game against Memorial Sea Hawks 80-57.

UPEI was led in the victory by Reese Baxendale with 18 points; Jenna Mae Ellsworth with 15 points; and Alicia Bowering with 14 points.

The two teams meet again on Sunday at UPEI.

UPEI will head to N.S. for a weekend set against the Dalhousie Tigers on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, the first time local friends and family of Lancasters will get to see her in regular season play.