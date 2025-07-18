The Laker News

East Hants

Langille, Gilby, Lively set for FGI Pro Stock Tour’s IWK 250

ByPat Healey

Jul 18, 2025 #Braden Langille, #Bubba Polalrd, #FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour, #Gage Gilby, #IWK 250, #Maritime Pro Stock Tour, #Riverside International Speedway
Braden Langille will be driving a can't miss no. 26 at the IWK 250. (Submitted photo)

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Three Fort Garry Industries Maritime Pro Stock Tour drivers from East Hants are expected to hit the track for the running of the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway.

The green flag on time trials and then heat races is set for 3 p.m., with the big race going green at 7:30 pm or so.

This year, American race car driver Bubba Pollard is the special guest. He will wheel the no. 25 Toromont Cat for Kids car in the field of close to 25 entries.

Gage Gilby of Enfield in the 25G; Braden Langille of Shubenacadie in the no. 26; and Steve Lively of Shubenacadie in the no. 30 will be representing the Corridor area int he race.

Cory Hall won the Dash for Cash race that was a warmup on Wednesday night. Gilby and Lnagille did not partake.

In practice on Friday, Jarrett Butcher of Porters Lake in the no. 54 was top of the board for all four sessions. Gilby was up to second in one of the sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is the full list of expected entries for Saturday’s race

  1. (0) Sam Rogers, Lower Onslow, NS
  2. (08) Nicholas Naugle, Dartmouth, NS
  3. (1) Ryan Messer, Harvey, NB
  4. (2) Ashton Tucker, Strathadam, NB
  5. (3) Jason Hathaway, Stouffville, ON
  6. (11v) Jordan Veinotte, Porter’s Lake, NS
  7. (13) Austin MacDonald, Pictou, NS
  8. (25) Bubba Pollard, Senoia, Georgia
  9. (25) Ryan Van Oirschot, Antigonish, NS
  10. (25g) Gage Gilby, Enfield, NS
  11. (26) Braden Langille, Shubenacadie, NS
  12. (28) Matt Palmer, Lot 16, PE
  13. (30) Stephen Lively, Shubenacadie, NS
  14. (31) Chris Reid, Sydney, NS
  15. (36) Gary Elliott, Murray Siding, NS
  16. (40) Robbie MacEwen, Charlottetown, PE
  17. (42) Kyle Reid, Fort McMurray, AB
  18. (52) Jake Sheridan, Mount Brydges, ON
  19. (54) Jarrett Butcher, Porter’s Lake, NS
  20. (56) Josh Collins, Jerseyside, NL
  21. (67) Dylan Blenkhorn, Truro, NS
  22. (83) Cory Hall, Plymouth, NS
  23. (88) Russell Smith, Jr., Lakeside, NS
  24. (89) Donald Chisholm, Antigonish, NS
  25. (99) Craig Slaunwhite, Terence Bay, NS

Entry list is subject to change without notice.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Featured

Lantz woman facing charges of impaired driving

Jul 16, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

4-H opens door to opportunities for young participants

Jul 16, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants News

Community rallying around Dutch Settlement family after devastating fire

Jul 15, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Police charge Dartmouth man with weapons offences

July 18, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants

Langille, Gilby, Lively set for FGI Pro Stock Tour’s IWK 250

July 18, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

Canadian, U.S. Irish dancers coming to Dartmouth for competition

July 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Column Columns

COLUMN: New surge in misinformation on diabetes poses serious health risk

July 18, 2025 Pat Healey