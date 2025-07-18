Langille, Gilby, Lively set for FGI Pro Stock Tour’s IWK 250

Braden Langille will be driving a can't miss no. 26 at the IWK 250. (Submitted photo)

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Three Fort Garry Industries Maritime Pro Stock Tour drivers from East Hants are expected to hit the track for the running of the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway.

The green flag on time trials and then heat races is set for 3 p.m., with the big race going green at 7:30 pm or so.

This year, American race car driver Bubba Pollard is the special guest. He will wheel the no. 25 Toromont Cat for Kids car in the field of close to 25 entries.

Gage Gilby of Enfield in the 25G; Braden Langille of Shubenacadie in the no. 26; and Steve Lively of Shubenacadie in the no. 30 will be representing the Corridor area int he race.

Cory Hall won the Dash for Cash race that was a warmup on Wednesday night. Gilby and Lnagille did not partake.

In practice on Friday, Jarrett Butcher of Porters Lake in the no. 54 was top of the board for all four sessions. Gilby was up to second in one of the sessions.

Here is the full list of expected entries for Saturday’s race

(0) Sam Rogers, Lower Onslow, NS (08) Nicholas Naugle, Dartmouth, NS (1) Ryan Messer, Harvey, NB (2) Ashton Tucker, Strathadam, NB (3) Jason Hathaway, Stouffville, ON (11v) Jordan Veinotte, Porter’s Lake, NS (13) Austin MacDonald, Pictou, NS (25) Bubba Pollard, Senoia, Georgia (25) Ryan Van Oirschot, Antigonish, NS (25g) Gage Gilby, Enfield, NS (26) Braden Langille, Shubenacadie, NS (28) Matt Palmer, Lot 16, PE (30) Stephen Lively, Shubenacadie, NS (31) Chris Reid, Sydney, NS (36) Gary Elliott, Murray Siding, NS (40) Robbie MacEwen, Charlottetown, PE (42) Kyle Reid, Fort McMurray, AB (52) Jake Sheridan, Mount Brydges, ON (54) Jarrett Butcher, Porter’s Lake, NS (56) Josh Collins, Jerseyside, NL (67) Dylan Blenkhorn, Truro, NS (83) Cory Hall, Plymouth, NS (88) Russell Smith, Jr., Lakeside, NS (89) Donald Chisholm, Antigonish, NS (99) Craig Slaunwhite, Terence Bay, NS

Entry list is subject to change without notice.