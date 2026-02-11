MacDonald enjoying connecting with municipalities in role as Municipal Affairs minister

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald is settling into his role as Nova Scotia’s Minister of Municipal Affairs, a position he assumed in October 2025 following a cabinet shuffle by Premier Tim Houston.

In a recent interview, MacDonald shared his enthusiasm for the job, highlighting his ongoing visits to communities across the province.

“I’m enjoying it so far,” MacDonald said. “Out getting visiting different municipalities. I think we’ve gotten to about 15 or 16 of them.”

He noted that the House of Assembly will resume sitting on February 23, after which visits will continue in April and pick up again in 2027.

MacDonald, who was first elected as MLA for Hants East in 2021 and re-elected in 2024, brings significant relevant experience to the portfolio.

He previously served nine years as a municipal councillor in East Hants, where he chaired the Planning Advisory Committee and served as Deputy Warden twice.

ADVERTISEMENT:

When asked what he likes best about the role, MacDonald emphasized the opportunity to engage directly with local leaders.

“I’m getting to talk to a lot of municipal units looking at municipal governance, like what’s going on on the ground,” he explained. “So it’s what I enjoyed for nine years. So it’s doing what I know.”

The minister’s hands-on approach aligns with his background in community service and local government, allowing him to address issues at the grassroots level as municipalities across Nova Scotia navigate growth, infrastructure, and governance challenges.

MacDonald continues to balance his cabinet duties with representing Hants East constituents, drawing on his deep roots in the region to inform his work at the provincial level.