Four men arrested for break-and-enter into business

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Four men were arrested for a break-and-enter into a business in the Elmsdale Business Park.

Police say that East Hants RCMP were advised of several suspicious persons seen on camera in a business park after hours.

“Police attended and no persons were initially found in the closed off area of the business,” a police spokesperson at the Enfield detachment said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Multiple members were able to contain the scene and call for the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services.

“Police noticed tracks along a trail and were able to locate four males huddled down in the snow,” said the spokesperson.

All four were quickly arrested by officers.

Each are facing one charge each of one count of break-and-enter.

File# 2026172753