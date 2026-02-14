The Laker News

East Hants

Public prosecution service director appointed

ByPat Healey

#Attorney General and Justice Minister Scott Armstrong, #King's Councel, #Public Prosecution Service, #Rick Woodburn, #Scott Armstrong
Justice Minister and Attorney General Scott Armstrong. (Submitted photo/FB)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: The acting Director of the Public Prosecution Service, Rick Woodburn, KC, (King’s counsel), has been named the service’s new director.

“The Public Prosecution Service plays an integral role in our justice system,” said Attorney General and Justice Minister Scott Armstrong.

“Mr. Woodburn brings 26 years of prosecutorial experience to the role and has been a strong leader in his position as acting director.”

Under the Public Prosecutions Act, the director is appointed for one, non-renewable seven-year term.

Woodburn’s term will include his time as acting director and will continue until 2030.

He is graduate of Dalhousie Law School (now the Schulich School of Law), and has spent his legal career with the Public Prosecution Service.

Quick Facts:

– the Public Prosecution Service is an independent body with a staff of more than 100 Crown attorneys who prosecute Criminal Code charges and provincial regulatory offences

– Crown attorneys report to the director of the Public Prosecution Service

