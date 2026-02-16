Sweetheart 7s mark milestone anniversary with biggest tournament in history

A Riverlake RFC player dives to make a score in a game. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The Sweetheart 7s Rugby Tournament marked a milestone this weekend as Enfield RFC celebrated its 10th anniversary edition, the biggest yet, and with a record-breaking turnout that brought together rugby enthusiasts from across Nova Scotia during the heart of winter.

Held at the Fieldhouse Dome at East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, the tournament featured an unprecedented 36 individual teams competing across various divisions. These included juniors, U14, U16, U18, as well as senior men’s and women’s teams split into social and competitive categories.

For the first time, the event reached this scale, highlighting the sport’s growing popularity in the province.

Kyle Cigolotti, a key figure with Enfield RFC, spoke with enthusiasm about the achievement.

“It’s our 10th anniversary at the tournament,” he said. “It’s our biggest yet. We’re feeling really great about it.”

Women’s game action. (Healey photo)

AN Enfield player reaches high for the ball, which he just missed grabbing. (Healey photo)

Teams hailed primarily from clubs throughout Nova Scotia, with one junior squad traveling from New Brunswick to join the action.

Many clubs combined forces to ensure full schedules and competitive matches, fostering a strong sense of provincial unity on the pitch.

For Cigolotti and the club, the turnout carries deep meaning beyond the scores.

“It’s amazing. It’s my favorite part of the year,” he shared. “The whole club puts a lot of energy into it because it’s not just for the tournament in itself, it’s for getting some good rugby in and seeing all our friends in the middle of the coldest part of the winter, the darkest, loneliest times of the winter.

“It’s great to get together and play a little sport that we like.”

An Enfield RFC player looks up the field to see what space she has available to run. (Healey photo)

The event also serves as an important kickoff to the upcoming outdoor season.

“A big part of it is starting to sort of knock the rust off,” Cigolotti noted.

“Rugby’s really evolved in Nova Scotia. A lot come a long way to where this is a great time to start training for the upcoming season and starting to get ourselves and people take it seriously.”

Organizing such a large-scale indoor tournament requires significant effort, but Cigolotti credited the success to strong collaboration among clubs.

“The biggest part is the buy-in from all the clubs,” he explained.

“It comes together pretty easily as long as everyone supports it and provides good input and feedback. And that’s what happens.”

Community and municipal support played a vital role as well.

The Municipality of East Hants, which oversees the East Hants Sportsplex, has maintained a positive relationship with the club, providing reliable access and trust in the event’s responsible management.

Sponsors including Garrison Brewing and Don McCooeye Realty have been longstanding backers, helping make the tournament possible year after year.

Cigolotti also extended appreciation to local media supporter Pat Healy — known to many in the East Hants community — for consistent coverage and encouragement of the club, including its junior and women’s programs.

As rugby continues to thrive in Nova Scotia, events like the Sweetheart 7s stand as a warm reminder that even in the depths of winter, community, competition, and camaraderie can bring people together on the field.

A Riverlake player passes the ball to a teammate. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

An Enfield player makes it across the scoreline for the point. (Healey photo)

