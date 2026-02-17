Senior Pens wrap up regular season with pair of wins, clinch first place

The East Hants Sr Pens have clinched first in the league. (Healey file photo)

LANTZ: A four goal third period allowed the East Hants Senior Penguins to rally from a one-goal deficit and earn a three goal victory on Monday afternoon.

In a rare matinee game on N.S. Heritage Day, the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex was jam packed with fans to cheer on the Pens against rival Truro Bearcats in the final regular season game.

East Hants went into the game having clinched first place thanks to a 4-1 victory Saturday in Pictou County over the Shoreline Pipers.

After these two victories, that makes 17 wins in 20 games played for the Pens.

Against Truro, it wasn’t a great start for the Pens with Jett Miller between the pipes for his fifth start of the season as Truro scored two goals relatively quick for an early 2-1 lead.

But as the game went on East Hants found their scoring legs and came away with another W, sending the large crowd home very happy form the Igloo in Lantz.

Jordan Wentzell and Andrew Shewfelt each had two goals apiece to lead the offensive explosion.

Single markers came from the scoring sticks of Captain clutch Taylor Burke; Jimmy Scullion; and Tyler Pike.

Assists were credited to Regan Spears with three, while Scullion and Burke each ahd two assists apiece.

Single helpers came from Wentzell; Alex Roode; Riley Spears; and Cameron Pound.

Truro was playing the game with just 14 players due to a number of reasons, including injuries and players working.

Miller stopped 26 of 30 pucks sent his way. East Hants fired 49 shots at Truro goalie Matt Welsh.

The playoffs are next with a schedule to be announced soon.