HERH Tigers boys hockey recognizes 10 graduating players on Senior Night

A Hants East Tiger celebrates scoring a goal in the game in Lantz. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The Hants East Rural High Tigers hockey team saw 10 of its player hit the ice wearing the black and gold on home ice for one of their last few times in their high school hockey careers.

With just a few games left, including only a couple in the Kieth Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, the Tigers recognized their departing players, all key contributors to the squad’s success this year and over the past few years, on Senior Night.

The game was played against North Nova in Lantz on Saturday night, Feb. 14.

While the Tigers didn’t win the game, the Nighthawks walked away with a 7-3 victory, the night was all about the 10 players who will be graduating this coming June, and what they brought to the team.

Outside the arena, there were displays with each players name and number and photos of their life on and off the ice for all to see as they came in the doorways at the Sportsplex and by the Keith Miller Arena entrance.

It was a nice display for all to see.

All 10 of the graduating players pose for a photo before the game. (Submitted photo)

The senior players recognized include (with stats as per the high school hockey website):

1 Tanner Gillis, Goalie, 6 GP, 1 win, 4 losses, 6.48 GAA, .

4 Casey Opas, D, a Kings Hockey alum, 13 GP, 0 Goals 3 Assists, 16 PM

6 Cam Turner, D, a Ranger MB alum, 13 GP, 0 Goals, 9 Assists, 26 PM

8 Sawyer Beaton, D, 12 GP, 1 goal 0 assist, 18 PM

11 Theo Stapleton, F, a Jr B Pens prospect, 13 GP, 15 Goals 15 Assists, 7 PPG, 1 SHG, 22 PM

18 Tanner Wood (injured; did not play sr. night game) F, 8 GP, 3 Goals, 0 Assists, 2 PPG

19 Lennex Robinson, F, 13 GP, 9 Goals, 8 Assists4 PPG, 4 PM

22 Jackson Orchard, F, a Kings Hockey alum, 13 GP, 9 Goals, 13 Assists, 5 PPG, 40 PM

25 Luka McVechter, F, 10 GP, 5 goals, 5 Assists, 1 PPG, 4 PM

27 Rowan Borgal, D, 13 GP, 0 Goals 4 Assists, 8 PM

(GP= Games Played, PPG=Power Play Goal SHG=Short handed goal PM = Penalty minutes)

Two Tigers and Gryphons battle for the puck. (Healey photo)

Theo Stapleton races for the loose puck. (Healey photo)

In the game against North Nova, the Gryphons used a four goal first period en route to the 7-3 win.

Hants East goals came off the sticks of Lennex Robinson; Luka McVechter; and Jackson Orchard.

Assists were credited to Robinson; McVechter; Orchard; Theo Stapleton and Cam Turner.

Tanner Gillis and Tanner Whynot (we saw a change in goal, but stats sheet doesn’t show it) both saw game action for the Tigers in net.

Hants East will host Northumberland in a 2 p.m. game on Feb. 21 in Lantz at the Keith Miller Arena, before finishing the season in Wetsville against Northumberland on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Theo Stapleton carries the puck for the Tigers. (Healey photo)

A HERH Tiger hopes for a rebound off the goalie to pounce on it. (Healey photo)

The puck is wired on net. (Healey photo)

Lennex Robinson skates in quickly with the puck (Healey photo)

Cam Turner sets up a pass to get the play out of the HERH zone. (Healey photo)