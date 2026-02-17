From the Cruiser RCMP – Feb. 3-10, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 203 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Evan Collier, with Rawdon RCMP detachment.

Among the calls this past week were:

Seven traffic collisions- – East Hants residents are reminded to slow down and drive for the road conditions.

28 traffic tickets issued.

NSLC suspect. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual.

This in relation to a theft from the NSLC in Elmsdale.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 2026154376.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 28 Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, fail to obey traffic sign or signal, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, and failing to have vehicle inspected.

Drivers are reminded that all vehicle paperwork is required to be up to date or they could be subject to fines, and have their vehicle towed.