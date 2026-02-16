The Laker News

Sports

Turner notches hat trick, MacKinnon solid in net as Rangers earn weekend wins

ByPat Healey

Feb 16, 2026 #East Hants, #Lantz, #Mason MacKinnon, #N.S. U-15 Major Hockey, #Rylan Turner, #Sackville, #The Rangers, #Trigg Chaulk
Trigg Chaulk (no. 19 ) of The Rangers carries the puck behind the net looking for an open teammate for a scoring opportunity against the Dartmouth Whalers. (Healey photo)

(Editor’s Note: For the full quality pictures please see the story on our main website)

LANTZ: A three goal second period and a 33-save performance from goalie Mason MacKinnon lifted the Rangers to a hard fought 6-0 shutout win over the Dartmouth Whalers.

The N.S. U-15 Major Bantam hockey league game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Rylan Turner notched a hat trick to lead the Rangers to their second win of the weekend.

The team won 5-3 over the Bandits on Saturday in their Special Olympics N.S. fundraiser game at the Sackville Arena

Besides Turner’s offense, Ellis Burgess, Jack Kendell, and Dailyn Findlay-Howe had the other markers for the victors.

Trigg Chaulk picked up four helpers in the game keying the teams win, while Kendell had three assists.

Single assists were credited to Ethan Googoo; Liam Dufour; Carter Hubley; Cash West; and Gavin Surette.

The Rangers peppered Dartmouth goalie Gordie Black with 55 pucks, with Blacks topping 49 of them.

(Healey photo)
The Rangers celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

Two Rangers look as the puck goes in after being tipped in front. (Healey photo)
Jake Wilmott skates down the side with the puck. (Healey photo)
George McKim handles the puck behind the net. (Healey photo)
A Rangers player tries to beat the Dartmouth goalie to the goal post but doesn’t. (Healey photo)

