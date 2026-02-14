The Laker News

Sports

Abby Lewis named to ACC Cross Country All-Academic team

ByPat Healey

Feb 14, 2026 #Abby Lewis, #ACC, #All-Academic team, #Atlantic Coast Conference, #Beaver Bank, #Boston College, #Lockview High
Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank (Boston College photo/submitted)

(For the high-quality photo please see our main website )

BEAVER BANK: A cross country athlete from Beaver Bank was named to a prestigious list at the end of January.

Abby Lewis was the lone representative from Boston College to be named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) 2025 Cross Country All-Academic team.

The list featured four athletes, and Lewis was the lone one from Boston College.

In order to be selected to the All-ACC Academic Teams, the athletes must have a 3.0 grade point average for the fall semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during their academic career.

In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Boston College Women’s Cross Country:

Abby Lewis, Boston College, Management

ACC Website Release

AS A FRESHMAN (2024-25)
Cross Country
* Earned All-Region honors after finishing 20th in the NCAA DI Northeast Region Cross Country Championships with a personal best time of 20:24.5
* Ran a 20:46.6 in the 6k at the NCAA DI Cross Country Championships for a top 150 finish

Indoor Track
* Finished first in the mile at the Showdown at The Heights with a time of 4:41.38
* Set personal best times in the 1500m (4:20.76) and mile (4:39.02) at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational
* Recorded a personal best time of 9:08.12 in the 3000m at the ACC Indoor Championships

Outdoor Track
* Finished with a personal best time of 16:22.35 in the 3000m at the Stanford Invitational
* Ran a personal best of 4:22.60 in the 1500m at the Duke Twilight

TFRRS Profile 

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

HERH Tigers capture bronze on home court at Sweetheart Tournament

Feb 12, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

LeBlanc earns Goalie of the Month honours in Maritime Major Girls Hockey League

Feb 8, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Gilby brings it home in fourth; mechanical issue ends Jarrett Butcher’s run early

Feb 7, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Aulds Cove wind project receives Environmental Assessment approval

February 14, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Public prosecution service director appointed

February 14, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Abby Lewis named to ACC Cross Country All-Academic team

February 14, 2026 Pat Healey
News

1,000-plus say no to HRM’s property tax hike: RHPNS

February 14, 2026 Pat Healey