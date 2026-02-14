Abby Lewis named to ACC Cross Country All-Academic team

Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank (Boston College photo/submitted)

BEAVER BANK: A cross country athlete from Beaver Bank was named to a prestigious list at the end of January.

Abby Lewis was the lone representative from Boston College to be named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) 2025 Cross Country All-Academic team.

The list featured four athletes, and Lewis was the lone one from Boston College.

In order to be selected to the All-ACC Academic Teams, the athletes must have a 3.0 grade point average for the fall semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during their academic career.

In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

Boston College Women’s Cross Country:

Abby Lewis , Boston College, Management

AS A FRESHMAN (2024-25)

Cross Country

* Earned All-Region honors after finishing 20th in the NCAA DI Northeast Region Cross Country Championships with a personal best time of 20:24.5

* Ran a 20:46.6 in the 6k at the NCAA DI Cross Country Championships for a top 150 finish



Indoor Track

* Finished first in the mile at the Showdown at The Heights with a time of 4:41.38

* Set personal best times in the 1500m (4:20.76) and mile (4:39.02) at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational

* Recorded a personal best time of 9:08.12 in the 3000m at the ACC Indoor Championships



Outdoor Track

* Finished with a personal best time of 16:22.35 in the 3000m at the Stanford Invitational

* Ran a personal best of 4:22.60 in the 1500m at the Duke Twilight



