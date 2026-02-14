Abby Lewis named to ACC Cross Country All-Academic team

(For the high-quality photo please see our main website )
BEAVER BANK: A cross country athlete from Beaver Bank was named to a prestigious list at the end of January.
Abby Lewis was the lone representative from Boston College to be named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) 2025 Cross Country All-Academic team.
The list featured four athletes, and Lewis was the lone one from Boston College.
In order to be selected to the All-ACC Academic Teams, the athletes must have a 3.0 grade point average for the fall semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during their academic career.
In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Boston College Women’s Cross Country:
Abby Lewis, Boston College, Management
AS A FRESHMAN (2024-25)
Cross Country
* Earned All-Region honors after finishing 20th in the NCAA DI Northeast Region Cross Country Championships with a personal best time of 20:24.5
* Ran a 20:46.6 in the 6k at the NCAA DI Cross Country Championships for a top 150 finish
Indoor Track
* Finished first in the mile at the Showdown at The Heights with a time of 4:41.38
* Set personal best times in the 1500m (4:20.76) and mile (4:39.02) at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational
* Recorded a personal best time of 9:08.12 in the 3000m at the ACC Indoor Championships
Outdoor Track
* Finished with a personal best time of 16:22.35 in the 3000m at the Stanford Invitational
* Ran a personal best of 4:22.60 in the 1500m at the Duke Twilight
TFRRS Profile