HERH Tigers capture bronze on home court at Sweetheart Tournament

HERH Tigers Sierra Foley during game action at the tournament. (Nadine Michelle photography)

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High (HERH) Tigers girls basketball team put together a strong two-day run on their home floor, earning bronze at the Sweetheart Tournament, hosted Feb. 6-7 at Hants East Rural High in Milford.

HERH opened the tournament with an emphatic win, bounced back from a tough semifinal loss, and then exploded offensively in the bronze medal game to finish the weekend with hardware.

HERH 63, Sommet 29

The Tigers came out flying in their first game of the tournament, getting big scoring from Sierra Foley, who led the way with 21 points.

Kayleigh Wilson added 12 points, while Chloe Bokma chipped in with nine as HERH rolled to the win.

Heart n Hustle: Norah Stead

Sportsmanlike: Innis Ramsay

Springhill 47, HERH 40

HERH ran into a determined Springhill squad early Saturday morning and came up just short in a seven-point loss.

Chloe Bokma led the Tigers with 13 points, while Foley followed with 12. Wilson contributed nine.

Heart n Hustle: Kayleigh Wilson

Sportsmanlike: Augyst Ashton

Bronze Medal Game:

HERH 89, Cole Harbour 53

The Tigers saved their best performance for last.

HERH poured in an eye-popping 89 points in the bronze medal game, powering past Cole Harbour in a high-energy win that brought the home crowd to its feet.

Wilson led the Tigers with 23 points, Bokma scored 19, and Foley finished with 17 as HERH closed the tournament with a statement.

Sierra Foley was the lone senior on the team and was honoured at the tournament. (Nadine Michelle photography photo)

Foley honoured in final Sweetheart Tournament

During the opening game, HERH captain Sierra Foley was recognized at halftime as the team’s only Grade 12 player this season, marking her final Sweetheart Tournament with the Tigers.

Foley capped off her final tournament run by being named the Sweetheart Tournament MVP.

Tournament awards

Tournament MVP: Sierra Foley

Sierra Foley Bronze Medal Game MVP: Kayleigh Wilson

Kayleigh Wilson Sportsmanlike (Bronze Medal Game): Chloe Bokma

The HERH Tigers won bronze. (Nadine Michelle Photography photo).