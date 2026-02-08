The Laker News

LeBlanc earns Goalie of the Month honours in Maritime Major Girls Hockey League

ByPat Healey

Feb 8, 2026 #Beaver Bank, #Maritime Major Girls Hockey League, #Rebecca LeBlanc, #Surge U18, #The Rangers
Rebecca LeBlanc of the Surge. (Submitted/Maritimemghl on Instagram)

BEAVER BANK: A goalie from Beaver Bank has earned a monthly honour in the Maritime Major Girls Hockey League.

Rebecca LeBlanc suits up for the Lindsay Surge U18 hockey team.

In the past month, LeBlanc has been solid in net recording a 5-0 won-loss record, which included four shutouts.

In that time, she has allowed just one goal against in games played during the month of January.

LeBlanc, an alum of The Rangers U15 squad, has faced a total of 141 shots and made 142 saves for a 0.993 save percentage and a GAA of 0.20.

The wins for the month came in one game against the Eastern Stars; two games against the Cape Breton Lynx; one win against the Western Wolves; and one win against the Subway Selects.

On the season she is 19-2 with a 0.95 GAA.

LeBlanc has been instrumental in helping her Lindsay Surge to be tied for first place in the MMGHL standings with two weeks left in the season.

