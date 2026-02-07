Gilby brings it home in fourth; mechanical issue ends Jarrett Butcher’s run early

Enfield's Gage Gilby in race action at New Smyrna. (Photo taken by cell phone from TV broadcast on Flo Sports)

NEW SMYRNA, FLA.: Gage Gilby of Enfield brought home the no. 25 unofficially in fourth place as the time limit clock and a yellow flag ends the World Series of Asphalt race night one for the Pro Late Models.

Gilby avoided a lot of the big wrecks ahead of him to be able to get the finish in the 25 CKG Elevator hot rod.

One of the multi-car wrecks happened right in front of him but he was quick to turn out of the running line where the crash happened to keep the car clean.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Jarrett Butcher, who now calls Enfield home, had a good run going in the no. 54 Superior Foundations hot rod.

When he was in a top 10 spot a mechanical issue ended his night early.

In the official final result, it listed him as finishing in eighth place despite not finishing the race. ￼

The Pro Late Models are back in action on Sunday at New Smyrna Speedway.

Live broadcast action on Flo Sports.