Gilby brings it home in fourth; mechanical issue ends Jarrett Butcher’s run early

ByPat Healey

Feb 7, 2026 #Enfield, #Gage Gilby, #Jarrett Butcher, #New Smyrna Speedway, #racing, #World Series of Asphalt
Enfield's Gage Gilby in race action at New Smyrna. (Photo taken by cell phone from TV broadcast on Flo Sports)

NEW SMYRNA, FLA.: Gage Gilby of Enfield brought home the no. 25 unofficially in fourth place as the time limit clock and a yellow flag ends the World Series of Asphalt race night one for the Pro Late Models.

Gilby avoided a lot of the big wrecks ahead of him to be able to get the finish in the 25 CKG Elevator hot rod.

One of the multi-car wrecks happened right in front of him but he was quick to turn out of the running line where the crash happened to keep the car clean.

Jarrett Butcher, who now calls Enfield home, had a good run going in the no. 54 Superior Foundations hot rod.

When he was in a top 10 spot a mechanical issue ended his night early.

In the official final result, it listed him as finishing in eighth place despite not finishing the race. ￼

The Pro Late Models are back in action on Sunday at New Smyrna Speedway.

Live broadcast action on Flo Sports.

