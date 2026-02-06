Bringing the Barenaked Ladies’ Best Beats to the Bicentennial Theatre

(Submitted photo)

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: The Late-Night Record Shop, Canada’s premier Barenaked Ladies

tribute band, is coming to the Bicentennial Theatre.

Focused on the Barenaked Ladies’ catalog from the Steven Page era, The Late-Night Record Shop brings a high energy performance of your favorite hits like “One Week,” “Pinch Me,” and “If I Had $1,000,000” with authentic arrangements, tight harmonies, and the playful stage banter that defined BNL’s golden years.

“The Barenaked Ladies are known for their high energy performances, musical precision, and

unmistakable spirit,” said the group.

“As entertainers, we all are united by a shared passion to do our best in recreating that experience for our audiences.”

Formed in August 2022, The Late-Night Record Shop began as a long-standing idea from guitarist Kellan Menhennett, a lifelong and devoted Barenaked Ladies fan.

Alongside fellow musicians Adam Cotterill and Peter Arseneau, with whom he had performed in various projects over the years, the trio set out to build a band dedicated to celebrating the music they loved.

The lineup quickly came together with the addition of keyboardist Justin Gale and bassist Corey Shortliffe, officially giving rise to The Late-Night Record Shop.

After several successful years of performing, Corey departed the group and was replaced by bassist Robert Loughead, rounding out the band’s current lineup.

The Late-Night Record Shop is thrilled to bring their tribute to the beautiful Bicentennial Theatre, sharing the classic alternative rock sound of Barenaked Ladies with the ears—and hearts—of the Musquodoboit Valley community.

Catch the show on Friday, February 13th at 7:00pm at the Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial

Theatre.

Tickets $35, available at bicentennialtheatre.ca