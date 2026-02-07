The Laker News

An Interview with a Jr B Penguin – Adelynn and Noah

ByPat Healey

Noah was happy to be interviewed and asked the tough questions by Adelynn. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: The following is a special being done in partnership with an East Hants Minor Hockey team whose players will interview various players on the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

Mini Penguin Interviewer: Adelynn Ettinger (EHMHA U7-2)

Jr. B Penguin: Noah Comeau (Captain)

Question 1: What is your favorite color?

Answer: Blue

Question 2: What is your favorite hockey team?

Answer: The Montreal Canadians

Question 3: Who is your favorite hockey player?

Answer: Sidney Crosby

Thanks Adelynn and Noah for doing this! Watch for more in the coming weeks.

