An Interview with a Jr B Penguin – Adelynn and Noah

Noah was happy to be interviewed and asked the tough questions by Adelynn. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: The following is a special being done in partnership with an East Hants Minor Hockey team whose players will interview various players on the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

Mini Penguin Interviewer: Adelynn Ettinger (EHMHA U7-2)



Jr. B Penguin: Noah Comeau (Captain)



Question 1: What is your favorite color?



Answer: Blue



Question 2: What is your favorite hockey team?



Answer: The Montreal Canadians



Question 3: Who is your favorite hockey player?



Answer: Sidney Crosby

Thanks Adelynn and Noah for doing this! Watch for more in the coming weeks.