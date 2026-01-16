Mapping amendments to East Hants Official Community Plan approved

(Pexels.com photo)

SHUBENACADIE: The Municipality of East Hants has approved mapping amendments to the East Hants Official Community Plan.

This will enable the development of townhouses and semi-detached dwellings, for two portions land identified as PID 45097227, Havenwood Drive, Shubenacadie.

The amendments were given second reading and adopted by Municipal Council at a public hearing held on November 26, 2025.

The effective date of the amendments is the publication date of this notice.

Copies of the amendments may be inspected at: easthants.ca/planning-applications