Mapping amendments to East Hants Official Community Plan approved

ByPat Healey

Jan 16, 2026 #community plan, #East Hants, #Havenwood Drive, #Municipality of East Hants, #Shubenacadie
(Pexels.com photo)

SHUBENACADIE: The Municipality of East Hants has approved mapping amendments to the East Hants Official Community Plan.

This will enable the development of townhouses and semi-detached dwellings, for two portions land identified as PID 45097227, Havenwood Drive, Shubenacadie.

The amendments were given second reading and adopted by Municipal Council at a public hearing held on November 26, 2025.

The effective date of the amendments is the publication date of this notice.

Copies of the amendments may be inspected at: easthants.ca/planning-applications

