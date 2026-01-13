Sipekne’katik man suffers fatal injuries after RCMP responds to firearms complaint; SiRT investigating

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

HANTS COUNTY: A Sipekne’katik man has died after an officer-involved shooting after police responded for a report of a man with a firearm.

On January 13 at approximately 8:35 a.m., Sipekne’katik RCMP, assisted by East Hants District RCMP, responded to a report of a man with a firearm on Church St. in Sipekne’katik (Indian Brook).

“Officers learned the man threatened people inside a home before he left the area in a Honda Civic,” police said in a release.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located the vehicle travelling at a high speed on Indian Rd.

Based on the risk to public safety, officers pursued the vehicle. Additional officers from the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Northeast Nova Traffic Services, and nearby detachments were deployed to assist.

An emergency alert was issued to Hants and Colchester Counties and local schools were on hold and secure.

The vehicle left the road and came to a stop on Hwy. 236 near the intersection with Hwy. 202.

At this time, shots were fired.

“Officers and paramedics from EHS Emergency Preparedness and Special Operations attempted resuscitation,” the spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) as per the Nova Scotia Police Act. SiRT independently investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

There does not have to be an allegation of wrongdoing.

Given the matter is now being investigated by SiRT, the RCMP will respectfully refrain from discussing further details.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

On the morning of January 13, 2026, Sipekne’katik RCMP received a call related to a disturbance at a residence in Sipekne’katik First Nation.

An adult male was reported as having a firearm and threatened others before leaving in a car. East Hants District RCMP and the Emergency Response Team also responded.

Officers located the male and were able to deflate the vehicle’s tires with a spike belt. At this time the vehicle left the road near an intersection with Hwy. 202.

Nonlethal options were attempted and then multiple shots were fired by officers.

Life saving measures were provided by officers and paramedics. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SiRT has assumed responsibility for this investigation.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and intimate partner violence or other matters of a public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer, on or off duty, in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

Investigations are under the direction and control of an independent civilian director, who has the sole authority to determine if charges should be laid at the conclusion of an investigation. To learn more visit: www.sirtnsnb.ca .

File #: 2026-54020