MILLBROOK: A 35-year-oold man from Millbrook First Nation has been charged with firearm offences after RCMP investigated a shots fired complaint in the community on Feb. 21.

In a release, police say shortly after 8 p.m., Millbrook RCMP, assisted by a police dog service team, responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Fern Dr. and Abenaki Rd. in Millbrook First Nation.

RCMP officers who responded to the area quickly located damage, consistent with that of gunshots, at a residence on Abenaki Rd. No one at the residence suffered injuries.

Investigators then received additional information that an unwanted man had entered a home, with a firearm, on Fern Dr.

RCMP officers located the 35-year-old Millbrook man in the residence and safely arrested him.

During a search of the residence RCMP officers located and seized a handgun.

Albert Roy Jr. Francis, 35, has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon or Restricted;

Possession of Prohibited Weapon or Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized;

Careless Use of Firearm;

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

Tampering with a Serial Number;

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;

Failure to comply with a Release Order (six counts);

Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Order (two counts);

Discharging a Firearm while Bring Reckless.

Francis was remanded into custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on February 27, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and being assisted by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

File #: 2023-241209