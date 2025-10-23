N.S. Liberals call for an independent review of Nova Scotia Power

N.S. Liberal Interim Leader Derek Mombourquette. (Submitted/FB photo)

From a release:

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Liberal Caucus is calling on the Houston government to initiate an independent review of Nova Scotia Power to restore accountability and ensure the province’s energy future is reliable, affordable, and sustainable.

This year alone, Nova Scotians have faced a major cybersecurity breach, more rate hikes, and worsening power outages – all while Nova Scotia Power fails to meet its own performance standards.

The utility still relies heavily on coal, has fallen behind on renewable energy targets, and has not modernized its grid to prevent frequent outages.

Despite these failures, the Houston government has not closed a single coal plant or required meaningful infrastructure upgrades, leaving Nova Scotians paying more for less.

“Nova Scotians are paying more than ever for unreliable service,” said Interim Leader Derek Mombourquette. “It’s not enough for the Premier to simply say he’s disappointed. We need action.

“An independent review would help identify what’s gone wrong and how we can build a system that delivers cleaner, more affordable, and more dependable power.”

In New Brunswick, the provincial government has already taken action, launching a full and independent review of NB Power to examine its financial stability, governance structure, and long-term energy strategy.

That review will result in concrete recommendations by March 2026 to ensure the utility is prepared to meet future energy needs while making power rates affordable for families.

“Our province needs a modern, resilient, and transparent power system that’s capable of meeting growing demand and supporting the clean energy transition,” said Energy Critic Iain Rankin.

“A full independent review of Nova Scotia Power is the first step toward rebuilding public trust and ensuring Nova Scotians get real value for the rates they pay.”