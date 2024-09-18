STELLARTON: On Sept. 17, the newest SPCA was “unleashed” in Stellarton.



An unleashing is a little different from your typical ribbon cutting. The building isn’t yet finished and ready to open to the public.

This “unleashing” of the North Nova building celebrates all those who supported the build and signifies that the Nova Scotia SPCA can start the process of moving in from the old location.



“It is not every day that the SPCA can address a large room of supporters to say thank you,” says Elizabeth Murphy, CEO of the Nova Scotia SPCA.

“Today’s unleashing celebrates the generosity of our donors, the hard work of all the local tradespeople, and recognizes the determination of our volunteers to make the North Nova SPCA as spectacular as it is.”

The building, named after supporters Sharon and the Hon. Elmer MacKay, is 9,148 square feet and will house a shelter, Tartan Tails Veterinary Hospital for shelter animals and the public, and a social enterprise thrift store.

This will replace the old Pictou SPCA which was built in 1979.



“The new facility offers significant improvements and accessibility over our Pictou shelter,” says Heather Woodin, Chief of Animal Operations with the Nova Scotia SPCA. “

With expanded spaces for housing, improved surfaces and air exchange for disease control, this bright, modern facility has been purposely built for the comfort of animals and people.”



Over the next few weeks, the SPCA will start to move in staff and animals, set up the thrift store and Tartan Tails Veterinary Hospital, and will open to the public in October.