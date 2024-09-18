HALIFAX: Community groups can now apply for funding to support new projects that help older Nova Scotians stay active and engaged in their communities.



The Age-Friendly Communities Grant program opened for applications September 17.



“Seniors are vital members of their communities and important citizens of our province. They contribute so much as volunteers, leaders, mentors, caregivers and more,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

“By supporting projects to create age-friendly communities, this program is helping older Nova Scotians age well and live healthy, active lives.”

The program supports organizations like the BOLD Living Learning Centre in Baddeck, which is using the grant it received to offer wellness, social and educational activities for seniors.

The centre is also providing opportunities for seniors and youth to connect, share knowledge and enjoy activities together, including knitting, crocheting, glass painting, gardening, playing games, singing and learning computer skills.



Groups eligible to apply include not-for-profit organizations and co-operatives, municipalities, First Nations communities, universities and not-for-profit post-secondary institutions in Nova Scotia.

Businesses and individuals are not eligible.

“Our Get and Stay Healthy program has connected our seniors with youth through many activities.

“We’ve made a strong network with our local school, nursing home, seniors’ housing, and our centre’s seniors’ program.

“There has been a wonderful transfer of skills and knowledge.

“Our seniors have also been very active with helping our youth with lemonade stands, cheering at sporting events, and attending educational classes with our youth at the local library.”

— Jenn Moore, program lead, BOLD Living Learning Centre, Baddeck

