Nationals gearing up to host U-15 AAA Atlantic baseball ch’ships

ENFIELD: The best Under-15 AAA baseball players in Atlantic Canada are set to converge this weekend on Enfield.

Teams from PEI (Summerside Chevy’s); N.B. (Fredericton Royals); NL (St. John’s Capitals); and N.S. (Dartmouth Arrows); and the host East Hants Nationals, who are part of Corridor Minor Baseball Association, will compete.

Game action will begin bright and early on Sept. 17 and run until the afternoon on Sept. 19. All games are set for the main diamond at the Enfield Legion baseball field.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, following the completion of the opening game between East Hants and Dartmouth. It starts at 8 a.m.

Organizers hope to have representatives from the three levels of government on hand during the opening ceremonies.

After the opening ceremonies the remainder of the schedule looks as follows:

FRIDAY SEPT. 17:

11:30 a.m. N.B. (Fredericton) vs P.E.I. (Summerside)

2:30 p.m. NL (St. John’s) vs NS1 (East Hants)

5:30 p.m. NS2 (Dartmouth) vs N.B. (Fredericton)

8:30 p.m. P.E.I. (Summerside) vs NL (St. John’s)

SATURDAY SEPT. 18

8:30 a.m. NS1 (East Hants) vs N.B. (Fredericton)

11:30 a.m. NS2 (Dartmouth) vs P.E.I. (Summerside)

2:30 p.m. N.B. (Fredericton) vs NL (St. John’s)

5:30 p.m. P.E.I. (Summerside) vs NS1 (East Hants)

8:30 p.m. NL (St. John’s) vs NS2 (Dartmouth)

SUNDAY SEPT. 19

10 a.m. Tie breaker/Final championship

1 p.m. Championship