ANTIGONISH: Professional football player and Medical School Graduate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is visiting St. Francis Xavier University to engage students as part of Sodexo’s The Circuit, Powering Athletic Performance program.

The 2020 Super Bowl champion is hosting on-campus and virtual visits that focus on healthy eating, how food improves cognitive function, concentration, and energy, and the importance of physical activity.

“I’m excited to meet students at StFX and speak about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle,” said Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. “I look forward to sharing my personal experiences with them and positively influencing their lives.”

The Circuit is an innovative health and wellness program for young people that pairs access to fresh, diverse, exciting meals with easy-to-understand nutrition education. It draws on young people’s increasing curiosity about food and its impact on their body and health.

Students learn how different foods can sustain them both physically and mentally, empowering them to make smart, healthy decisions both now and in the future.

“As a professional athlete and medical school graduate, Laurent brings an extraordinary perspective to nutrition and physical activity,” said Martin Lapointe, Vice President Operations, Education Programs, Sodexo Canada.

“As we look at our dedication to The Circuit, Powering Athletic Performance program, I can think of no better representative for our work on campuses than a doctor who is a professional football star.”

Duvernay-Tardif will be hosting two events at StFX on March 24.

The first is an Athletic Leadership Breakfast for 120 people from 7:30-9:30 am at the McKenna Centre – Schwartz School of Business (4th floor).

The second event is an in-person chat with Laurent from 10:30-noon in the Schwartz Auditorium where almost 300 Human Kinetics, Human Nutrition and other students will attend.