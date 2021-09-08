Nine Mile River’s Matthews grabs SpeedWeekend checkered flag

GEARY, N.B.: A Nine Mile River driver was the top dog yet again in the Passione Flooring & Interiors East Coast Mini Stock Tour feature during the Saturday night racing Sept. 4 on SpeedWeekend at Speedway 660.

Dave Matthews in the blue no. 99 started third but was up front in a blink of an eye around the track, located in the Geary woods, near Fredericton.

The no. 46 of Ryan McKnight started first but had to battle his way after falling back, but did so to come home with a second-place finish. Cody Byrne, who started fifth, rounded out the podium.

Matthews finished second in his heat race, won by McKnight.

Meanwhile, Oldham’s Marshall Bezanson made the trek four hours plus from home for some racing and came home with a top 10 showing. He had qualified in 15th place out of the 16 cars registered for the race.

Bezanson came home in eight in the heat race. In the NBCC Dash, a bonus race, he finished third.

In the Sportsman 125, Alexandra O’Blenis did what her sister Courtney did a year ago and put her hot rod into Riverview Ford Lincoln Victory Lane.

; 2. 46-Ryan McKnight[1]; 3. 67-Cody Byrne[5]; 4. 69-BJ Gillespie[2]; 5. 73-Lorri Hall[9]; 6. 37-Alex Landry[4]; 7. 16-Jesse Madore[7]; 8. 61-Wesley Harnish[14]; 9. 13-Austin Harnish[10]; 10. 06-Marshall Bezanson[15]; 11. 9-Evan Gallon[17]; 12. 75-Randy Titus[11]; 13. (DNF) 56-Jesse Sommerville[6]; 14. (DNF) 33-Matt Martin[8]; 15. (DNF) 92-Randy Storey[13]; 16. (DNS) 15-Alex Gallant; 17. (DNS) 51-Bryan Suttie

NBCC Dash 1 (6 Laps): 1. 15-Alex Gallant[2]; 2. 9-Evan Gallon[3]; 3. 06-Marshall Bezanson[6]; 4. 51-Bryan Suttie[5]; 5. 61-Wesley Harnish[4]; 6. (DQ) 83-Brian Maillet[1]

Heat 1 – 4CYL (10 Laps): 1. 46-Ryan McKnight[2]; 2. 99-Dave Matthews[10]; 3. 67-Cody Byrne[1]; 4. 16-Jesse Madore[3]; 5. 73-Lorri Hall[4]; 6. 75-Randy Titus[5]; 7. 92-Randy Storey[9]; 8. 06-Marshall Bezanson[8]; 9. 9-Evan Gallon[6]; 10. 83-Brian Maillet[7]

Heat 2 – 4CYL (10 Laps): 1. 69-BJ Gillespie[3]; 2. 37-Alex Landry[6]; 3. 56-Jesse Sommerville[1]; 4. 33-Matt Martin[5]; 5. 13-Austin Harnish[4]; 6. 51-Bryan Suttie[2]; 7. 61-Wesley Harnish[8]; 8. 15-Alex Gallant[7];

Sportsman Showcase

A Feature – SP (125 Laps): 1. 74-Alexandra O’Blenis[4]; 2. 10-Brady Creamer[6]; 3. 23-Drew Greenlaw[5]; 4. 11-Luc McLaughlin[2]; 5. 27-Curtis Collins[9]; 6. 85-Kenny Mackenzie Jr[20]; 7. 43-Hudson Weston[17]; 8. 48C-Courtney O’Blenis[12]; 9. 94-Ryan Raynes[10]; 10. 19-Charles Mercer[11]; 11. 54-Clark Moore[3]; 12. 29-Matt Maillet[7]; 13. 87-Nick Cudmore[14]; 14. 37-Jacob Logan[13]; 15. 30-Marcel LeBlanc[16]; 16. 44S-Brody Seveck[15]; 17. 88-Luc Bougeois[19]; 18. (DNF) 52-Destiny Enkel[8]; 19. (DNF) 40-Richard Atkinson[1]; 20. (DNF) 7-Byron Bartlett[18]

Heat 1 – SP (10 Laps): 1. 40-Richard Atkinson[2]; 2. 54-Clark Moore[1]; 3. 23-Drew Greenlaw[9]; 4. 29-Matt Maillet[6]; 5. 27-Curtis Collins[5]; 6. 19-Charles Mercer[10]; 7. 37-Jacob Logan[3]; 8. 44S-Brody Seveck[8]; 9. (DQ) 88-Luc Bougeois[4]; 10. (DQ) 85-Kenny Mackenzie Jr[7]

Heat 2 – SP (10 Laps): 1. 11-Luc McLaughlin[3]; 2. 74-Alex O’Blenis[5]; 3. 10-Brady Creamer[4]; 4. 52-Destiny Enkel[1]; 5. 94-Ryan Raynes[6]; 6. 48C-Courtney O’Blenis[8]; 7. 87-Nick Cudmore[2]; 8. 30-Marcel LeBlanc[7]; 9. 43-Hudson Weston[9]; 10. 7-Byron Bartlett[10]