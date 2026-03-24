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NL racer Sara Thorne gearing up for full-time run at Scotia Speedworld

ByPat Healey

Mar 24, 2026 #car racing, #Chance Cove, #Halifax, #Sara Thorne, #Scotia Speedworld, #Sportsman, #Tim's Corner Motorsports
Sara Thorne will be raicng full time this summer in Sportsman at Scotia Speedworld. (Tim's Corner Motorsports photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: After a successful season at home along with a handful of Sportsman starts on the mainland, Sara Thorne and Team Thorne Racing are eyeing a full-time run at Scotia Speedworld and the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series in 2026.

The Chance Cove, Newfoundland driver took home the 2025 Eastbound Park Sportsman Championship and, in turn, the NASCAR Local Racing Series Provincial Championship for Newfoundland and Labrador.

On the mainland, Sara competed in three Bay Equipment Weekly Racing Series races, finishing a high of seventh in the Shriners Classic.

The team also competed on the MASS Sportsman, finishing runner-up on the Tour. 

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Thorne not only has established herself as a championship caliber race car driver but she is a role model and inspiration to many on the East Coast.

The three-time TCM Most Popular Driver Award winner has participated in the last two Fuelling Change: A Celebration of Women in Motorsports nights at Scotia Speedworld, a night in 2025 where she scored her first heat win in Halifax. 

Check out Sara and Team Thorne Racing as they begin their quest for a Bay Equipment Rentals & Sales Weekly Racing Series Championship on Saturday, May 16 at 2pm at Scotia Speedworld.

(Information from Scotia Speedworld/Tim’s Corner Motorsports)

By Pat Healey

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