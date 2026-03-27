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Three goal first powers Senior Penguins to game three victory over Bearcats

ByPat Healey

Mar 27, 2026 #East Hants, #East Hants Senior Penguins, #Hollingsworth Cup, #Lantz, #N.S. Senior Hockey, #Riley Spears, #Truro, #Truro Bearcats, #Will Thompson
East Hants Sr Penguin Ty Hunter's shot gets through the side of Matt Welsh in the Truro net to bulge the twine during game three. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The real East Hants Senior Penguins showed up on Friday night in force to cut the Truro Bearcats best-of-seven Hollingsworth Cup series lead in half.

East Hants scored three times in the first, and two in each the middle and third stanza’s to earn the convincing 7-2 victory over their arch rival Truro before a full house at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Three Penguins had multi point games int he win.

Game four is set for Sunday at Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro. The Bearcats lead 2-1.

Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m.

Game five is back in Lantz at the Igloo on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

A Penguin races into the zone with the puck. (Healey photo)

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Against Truro on Friday, Will Thompson and Jimmy Scullion each had a goal and two helpers for the victors.

Other markers came from Tyler Noseworthy; Andrew Shewfelt; Ty Hunter; Cam Pound; and Riley Spears.

Assists went to Jordan Wentzell with two, while singles were credited to Noseworthy; Regan Spears; and Brett Armstrong.

Goalie Bryan Gillis turned away 25 of 27 pucks he faced to get the Penguins first W in the Hollingsworth Cup championship final.

Matt Welsh surrendered seven goals on 33 shots in the loss in the Bearcats net.

Truro goalie Matt Welsh poke checks the puck off the stick of an East Hants Penguin. (Healey photo)

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An East Hants Sr Pen reaches out with his stick to grab the puck and skate away from a Truro player. (Healey photo)
East Hants players celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

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An East Hants Senior Penguin raises his stick in the air after scoring on Truro. (Healey photo)
Puck battle along the boards. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

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